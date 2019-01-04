Zoe Ball jokes she got 'five alarm clocks' for Christmas ahead of early starts

She becomes the first female host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Zoe Ball has said she received multiple alarm clocks as Christmas gifts because she thinks “people are slightly worried about me waking up”.

The 48-year-old was speaking prior to taking over as host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show on January 14.

She replaces Chris Evans who broadcast his last show on December 24 last year after presenting the breakfast slot since 2010.

Zoe Ball takes over from Chris Evans on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show (BBC)

Ball told BBC Radio 2’s Steve Wright: “I got five alarm clocks for Christmas. I think people are slightly worried about me waking up.

“The good thing is though, I’m a woman of a certain age, (so) I get up at about that time to go for a wee, so I should be alright getting up at that time”.

The broadcaster, who is the first woman to host the station’s breakfast slot, also spoke briefly about a new feature being introduced – a quiz – the winner of which will be invited to come into the studio on a Friday.

She also teased “some very exciting outside broadcasts in the summertime” but added that the details are currently “a secret”.

Asked by Wright “What did the other guy say to you?”, she replied: “He said he’d give me some advice but then he was gone.”

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host added that listeners had already given her some tips by telling her not to “talk over the music”.

Zoe Ball hosts the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show from January 14.

© Press Association 2019