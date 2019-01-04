[PIC] Paddy McGuinness SHOCKS fans with before and after weight loss pictures

The new Top Gear host changed his body in the space of four months.

Paddy McGuinness has stunned fans by sharing a before and after picture of his body transformation.

The new Top Gear host said he managed to drop 14 kilograms in weight – more than two stones – in the space of four months with a strict diet and fitness regime.

He posted his snaps on Instagram, and wrote: “Totally forgot to post this last year! This is a before and after pic from the 4 months of good diet and training I did.

“I really enjoyed it and definitely could have got leaner but I began to feel a bit to thin. I started at 92.7kg and finished at 78.7kg. I got down from around 26% body fat to 12% and went from a 36” waist to a 32”!”

McGuinness said he is currently “somewhere in between these two pics shape wise” after Christmas, and that he still enjoys training but “I don’t fancy stripping that much fat again”.

He added that he currently weighs 88.2kg, and has a 33in waist, and that he feels “strong and good at that”.

The Take Me Out presenter and comedian added the hashtags #fitat45 and #havingatanhelps among others.

His wife Christine commented “I love you in both!”, as fans flocked to respond to his transformation.

One wrote that he was “amazing and inspiring”, while another said “that’s seriously impressive”.

Another fan joked: “FFS man as if everyone’s missis didn’t fancy you enough when you were a bit podgy!

“Seriously tho very well done! Takes a massive lifestyle change to get them kinda results.”





© Press Association 2019