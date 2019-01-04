Black Mirror: Bandersnatch-themed shops appear after Netflix show's success

The eighties-themed shops delighted social media users after appearing out of the blue this week.

A number of mysterious eighties-themed shops have appeared in various parts of the UK decked out with references to hit Netflix show Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Social media users spotted the pop-up stores in London and Birmingham, fitted out with retro signs and records, as well as posters for fictional games made by Tuckersoft, the games company at the centre of the show.

Pointing out the appearance of one store in Shoreditch, east London, Isabel Davies wrote: “Some awesome Black Mirror marketing around Old Street! Just in time for my Bandersnatch playthrough.”

Some awesome Black Mirror marketing around Old Street! Just in time for my Bandersnatch playthrough. 📳 pic.twitter.com/PgUsqqWrAz — Isabel Davies (@IsabelDavies_) January 3, 2019

Meanwhile, a similar store, also emblazoned with the name Tucker’s Newsagent & Games, appeared in Birmingham’s Grand Central shopping centre.

Neither shops are open to the public, with signs reading “be right back” on the doors.

The apparent promotional stunt follows the launch of a website to accompany the show, in which fans are able to play one of the fictional video games from the episode.

Netflix has not immediately responded to requests for comment on the appearance of the stores.

Inside the retro-themed store in Birmingham’s Grand Central shopping centre (@ShoppingInBham)

The choose-your-own-adventure episode of Charlie Brooker’s long-running sci-fi series is set in 1984 and has proven enormously popular since its release in December.

However, following a massive social media reaction to the programme, actor Will Poulter, who plays games developer Colin Ritman, announced he would be leaving Twitter to protect his mental health.

“I accept all criticisms and it’s been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce!

“As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media,” he said as he announced his decision.

“There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided,” the Bafta-winning actor added.

