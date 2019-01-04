Madonna says she is 'entitled to free agency' over her body

4th Jan 19 | Entertainment News

The music star appeared to respond to criticism over her figure.

Madonna

Madonna has said she is “entitled to free agency” over her body following speculation from fans about her figure.

The singer, 60, made a surprise appearance at New York City’s Stonewall Inn gay bar on New Year’s Eve for a performance with her son David Banda, 13.

Video clips surfaced online of her appearance on stage, prompting fans on social media to question whether she had undergone surgery on her behind to enlarge it.

Madonna did not directly refer to the speculation or comments, but posted a selfie on Instagram along with the caption: “Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval.

“And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!!”

She added the hashtags “#2019 #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination”.

The music superstar is due to release a new album this year.

© Press Association 2019

