AJ Pritchard: Strictly partner Lauren Steadman can be my bodyguard

The Strictly star and his brother were attacked in a nightclub last week.

AJ Pritchard has joked that his Strictly Come Dancing partner Lauren Steadman can be his bodyguard when they head out on the programme’s tour together.

The professional dancer, 24, was left bruised and his brother Curtis, 22, who is also a professional dancer, had to have knee surgery after they were attacked on December 27 in Nantwich, Cheshire.

Quizzed over reports about getting a bodyguard, Pritchard told ITV’s Lorraine: “There is security on the tour.”

Great to see @Aj11Ace looking so well following the violent attack on himself and his brother over Christmas. He confirms they're both on the mend, but admits: 'Now I'll be thinking twice before someone approaches me.'#Lorraine pic.twitter.com/X8cQJM3hls — Lorraine (@lorraine) January 4, 2019

Paralympian Steadman, his dance partner on the latest series of Strictly, appeared alongside him, and she offered to be his bodyguard.

Pritchard quipped: “Lauren can be my bodyguard, I wouldn’t want to get in her way, I’ve seen her in the studio and she is very focused.”

Pritchard and Steadman, 26, came in fifth place in Strictly, and will reunite for the tour later in January.

He added: “Strictly is so positive, we have so much fun doing a show like Strictly, you don’t have to worry. Now I will be thinking twice before somebody approaches me.”

Some fans in the nightclub were taking photos with the Strictly star before the attack began last week.

Pritchard said it was “senseless violence” and that it was scary because it happened in his hometown, where people know him.

He added: “(Curtis) is OK, he’s had surgery on his knee, he’s getting his rehabilitation today, back into physiotherapy, but it’s shaken up the family quite a bit, that’s for sure.”

Curtis has had to pull out of the next series of Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars due to his injuries.

Steadman said: “They are two of the loveliest, kindest boys I’ve ever met and such a beautiful family, I think they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

© Press Association 2019