Drag queen Bianca Del Rio refuses to be a victim

4th Jan 19 | Entertainment News

The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race has spoken out against 'sad gay stories'.

Bianca Del Rio

Drag queen Bianca Del Rio has said he refuses to be victimised for his identity.

The comedian and actor has said there are “enough victims” in the world and he would not allow himself to become one of them.

Del Rio, known off stage as Roy Haylock, told Attitude magazine that although the world may not be a welcoming place for drag queens, he was determined to overcome any challenges.

He said: “I’m not going to sit back and go: ‘When I was a child this is what made me’. I don’t know what made me this, you just roll with the punches.

Bianca Del Rio
Bianca Del Rio is determined not to be a victim (Attitude)

“The world doesn’t cater to me and hasn’t fully catered to me, and I think you just have to keep going and if I become a victim that’s dreadful. There are enough victims.

“There’s a lot that’s happened in my life but that doesn’t mean it has to be told. How many sad gay stories do we need in the world? Why can’t someone just be a clown?”

The full interview with the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race can be read in Attitude magazine, out on Friday.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Chase star Paul Sinha announces engagement to long-term partner

Sir Billy Connolly: I'm near the end but I don't fear death
Sir Billy Connolly: I'm near the end but I don't fear death

6 reasons why you're NOT losing weight
6 reasons why you're NOT losing weight

Gripped by the New Horizons and Chinese probe news? Here's how to experience a little space yourself

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 telltale signs your kids are consuming too much sugar

5 telltale signs your kids are consuming too much sugar
[WATCH] Gemma Collins threatens to QUIT Dancing on Ice over song choice

[WATCH] Gemma Collins threatens to QUIT Dancing on Ice over song choice
The symptoms of the AWFUL stomach bug sweeping Ireland

The symptoms of the AWFUL stomach bug sweeping Ireland
Netflix urges fans NOT to take part in the Bird Box challenge

Netflix urges fans NOT to take part in the Bird Box challenge
Netflix urges fans NOT to take part in the Bird Box challenge

The Chase star Paul Sinha announces engagement to long-term partner