Hit film The Notebook to become a Broadway musical

Hit romantic drama The Notebook is to be turned into a Broadway musical.

The 2004 movie was an adaption of Nicholas Sparks’s 1996 novel and starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a young couple who fall in love during the 1940s.

The story is told in flashbacks by an elderly husband comforting his wife, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Excited to share BIG NEWS… #TheNotebook is coming to Broadway! Playwright and #ThisIsUs producer Bekah Brunstetter will be writing the adaptation, w/ artist @Ingridmusic handling music and lyrics. Thrilled to work w/ everyone on bringing this to stage! — Nicholas Sparks (@NicholasSparks) January 3, 2019

US author Sparks announced news of the Broadway adaption on Twitter and said he was “thrilled” at the prospect.

This Is Us producer and playwright Bekah Brunstetter is on writing duties while singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson will be handling the music and lyrics.

Despite a mixed reaction from critics, The Notebook was a blockbuster success and remains a favourite among fans.

Gosling and McAdams were little-known actors at the time and their on-screen romance led to a real-life relationship, with the pair dating from 2005 to 2007, then again for a short period in 2008.

No casting was announced for the Broadway production and there is no date for its opening.

Recent musical adaptions of movies include Pretty Woman and Mean Girls.

