Olivia Colman and Emily Blunt lead British charge at Golden Globes

The awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles.

British talent will be well represented at the 76th Golden Globe Awards with Olivia Colman and Emily Blunt leading the charge.

The pair will go head-to-head at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday for the best actress in a comedy or musical gong, with Colman recognised for playing Queen Anne in The Favourite and Blunt for the title role in Mary Poppins Returns.

Stockport-born Claire Foy bagged a supporting actress nod for astronaut drama First Man while Richard E Grant is nominated in the male category for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman is nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in The Favourite (PA Images on behalf of So TV)

A Private War’s Rosamund Pike is up against A Star Is Born’s Lady Gaga for best actress, with The Wife’s Glenn Close, Destroyer’s Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? also in the running.

On the small screen, Hugh Grant and Benedict Cumberbatch will compete against each other for best actor in a limited series, for A Very English Scandal and Patrick Melrose respectively.

Richard Madden is nominated for best actor in a TV drama for his role in the BBC’s Bodyguard and will be up against Welsh star Matthew Rhys for The Americans.

Londoner Sacha Baron Cohen is up for comedy actor for his satirical TV show Who Is America?

Elsewhere, political biopic Vice leads the way in nominations on six, followed closely by The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born, all on five.

Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt is among the British talent competing at the Golden Globes (PA Images on behalf of So TV)

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman joins Mary Poppins Returns on four while Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has two, including a best actor nod for Rami Malek, for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

Best picture is between Marvel’s superhero blockbuster Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Lucas Hedges, Rami Malek and John David Washington are up for best actor.

For best picture in the musical or comedy category, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Green Book, Mary Poppins Returns and Vice will all fight it out to be named the winner.

The 76th Golden Globes will take place at The Beverly Hilton and will be presented by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg.

Presenters include Gary Oldman, Saoirse Ronan and Michael B Jordan.

