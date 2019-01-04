New image reveals Dame Helen Mirren in royal role

4th Jan 19 | Entertainment News

The actress stars in an upcoming period drama.

Audiences have been given another glimpse of Dame Helen Mirren in her upcoming royal role.

The actress, 73, plays the Russian monarch Catherine The Great in a Sky Atlantic period drama of the same name.

A new image of Dame Helen in costume as the 18th-century ruler has been released, featuring co-star Jason Clarke.

Dame Helen Mirren with co-star Jason Clarke (Sky)

Clarke plays the empress’ long-time lover and trusted military leader General Grigory Potemkin in the historical drama series.

Dame Helen is seen wearing a fur coat and leaning on the shoulder of her co-star who is dressed in grand 18th-century attire.

The series charts the latter part of the empress’ reign, following court intrigue, scandal and the relationship with Potemkin.

Catherine The Great is directed by the award-winning Philip Martin, who also directed screen royalty in The Crown.

© Press Association 2019

