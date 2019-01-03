Ray Kelly shot in DRAMATIC EastEnders episode

The character collapsed after being gunned down by Hunter Owen.

A tense EastEnders episode has ended with the dramatic shooting of Ray Kelly after a violent marital battle.

Kelly, played by Sean Mahon, was shot through the chest in the climax of a double bill of the soap.

He had struggled with Mel Owen in the woods, before being held at gunpoint and run over by his partner as she tried to escape his enraged attack.

While Owen, played by Tamzin Outhwaite, attempted to flee the woods in a car, she reversed into the pursuing Kelly and presumed she had killed him.

A mother’s love for her child knows no bounds. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/o4n5DjG1wn — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) January 3, 2019

Owen, still wearing her wedding dress, wept as she began to bury the body, but the scheming policeman regained consciousness and launched a final attack on his partner.

While brutally strangling Owen, Kelly was shot by her son Hunter who was seen hovering over the bleeding body as the show cut to the credits.





© Press Association 2019