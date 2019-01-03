Declan Donnelly thanks 'legend' vet for treating his pet dog

The presenter has heaped praise on staff at Fitzpatrick Referrals in Surrey for taking care of his dachshund Rocky.

A grateful Declan Donnelly has thanked a vet and hailed him as a “legend” for treating his pet dachshund.

The TV presenter has posted a photo of him cradling his dog Rocky alongside the smiling vet who helped him.

Donnelly wrote a post on Instagram thanking the staff at Fitzpatrick Referrals veterinary practice in Surrey who cared for his pet, calling them “heroes” for tending to his injured dog.

He said: “Another thank you to this legend and the amazing staff at @fitzpatrick_referrals for taking care of Rocky after the silly sausage hurt his back again!

“We never fail to be impressed by the kindness and care shown by all. You’re heroes!”

Donnelly has frequently posted online about Rocky, including a previous message of thanks to the same veterinary practice when it helped the small dog in the past.

