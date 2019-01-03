First look at Idris Elba as struggling DJ in new Netflix comedy series

Angela Griffin has also been revealed as a new cast member in the show, which has been given a premiere date of March 15.

Idris Elba looks a world away from his Luther alter-ego in first-look pictures from new Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charlie.

The actor portrays Charlie, a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who reluctantly becomes a male nanny – or a “manny” – to his famous best friend’s wild child daughter, Gabby.

One image shows Elba’s character performing at an event with a red wine stain on his shirt, while another sees him standing next to Gabby, played by Frankie Hervey.

Idris Elba in Turn Up Charlie (Netflix/PA)

It marks a change from his best-known character as DCI John Luther in BBC One’s gritty crime drama, which returned for a fifth series this week.

The programme will not be Elba’s first time in a DJ booth as he started his career spinning tracks under the name Big Driis and still takes the opportunity to hit the decks.

Coyote Ugly actress Piper Perabo and Northanger Abbey star JJ Feild were previously confirmed to be joining Elba in the cast.

Idris Elba plays ‘manny’ to Frankie Hervey’s Gabby in Turn Up Charlie (Netflix/PA)

Netflix has now revealed Angela Griffin, best known for her roles in Coronation Street and Holby City, as one of the recurring guest stars.

Guz Khan, Jocelyn Jee Esien, Jade Anouka, Cameron King and Dustin Demri-Burns have also been named as cast members.

Elba co-created the series alongside Gary Reich and the pair also serve as executive producers alongside Tristram Shapeero.

Piper Perabo will appear alongside Elba in the show (Netflix/PA)

The show is collaboration between Reich’s Brown Eyed Boy Productions and Elba’s own company Green Door Pictures.

Turn Up Charlie will premiere on the streaming service on Friday March 15.





© Press Association 2019