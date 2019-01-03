Nigerian singer Burna Boy attacks Coachella over size of his name on poster

The London-raised artist complained his name was written in small font on the festival's 2019 line-up.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande will headline this year’s Coachella festival but one artist is not happy with how he appears on the bill.

Shortly after the line-up was announced, Nigerian singer Burna Boy complained on Instagram that his name was “so small” on the festival poster, urging them to “fix tings quick please”.

Burna Boy called out Coachella for writing his name so tiny on their line up. I am an African Giant… don’t come and disrespect me 😎 pic.twitter.com/g9gAHEEjz0 — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) January 3, 2019

He said: “I really appreciate you. But I don’t appreciate the way my name is written so small on your bill.

“I am an African giant and will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means.”

After the comments went viral, some Twitter users then took the opportunity to make jokes, Photoshopping his name to look enormous.

Okay Burna boy are you satisfied now ?😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QPe04u3qE5 — swaggzeez (@Swaggzeez1) January 3, 2019

Meanwhile, others went even further – putting him in every single slot on the bill.

Burna boy fans are happy now😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NnxQt097wT — Your Conscience (@Deminathor) January 3, 2019

Many, however, backed Burna Boy, who has more than two million Instagram followers and grew up in London before finding huge success in Africa with his breakthrough hit Like to Party.

JJ Omujuwa tweeted the singer, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, was making a wider point about the esteem in which African culture is held in the west.

I agree with Burna Boy 100%! And this isn’t about Burna himself, this is about the culture this side of the world. Wiz refused to collect an award because presentation would be backstage. The following year, Davido collected it on stage. These are necessary battles! https://t.co/Mzw5HtpuP6 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 3, 2019

Adonai Jonathan tweeted: “Burna said ‘I’m an African giant’ not ‘I am the only African giant’. But because you don’t like him, you feel the need to come online to bash him.”

Funny thing about this burna boy Coachella story is that a lot of people bashing him have clearly misunderstood what he said. Burna said ‘I’m an African giant’ not ‘I am the only African giant’. But because you don’t like him, you feel the need to come online to bash him. — AJ | Adonai Jonathan (@Mrmanhere_) January 3, 2019

Despite his relatively low billing, fans of the singer still managed to find his name in its tiny font, and are undeniably excited for his performance.

BURNA BOY PERFORMING AT COACHELLA 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) January 3, 2019

The event is held in California on two consecutive three-day weekends in April with identical line-ups.

Other names appearing at the festival are Janelle Monae, The 1975, Solange, and Aphex Twin.

