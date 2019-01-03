#WeSupportToni: WWE wrestler Toni Storm backed after private photos leaked

3rd Jan 19 | Entertainment News

Social media users created the hashtag after the wrestling star was victim of a privacy attack.

WWE star Toni Storm received the support of fellow wrestlers and a community of fans after private photos of her were leaked online.

The 23-year-old professional wrestler deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after the hacked nude photos appeared on the internet, leading fans to create the hashtag #WeSupportToni.

Social media users wrote messages of support, including former SmackDown general manager Paige, who was a victim of a similar attack in 2017.

Paige said: “It’s gonna be hard and people are gonna be mean because they don’t understand. But you’re a strong, talented woman. You’ll get through this.”

A Twitter account named We Support Toni was created to help the wrestler from New Zealand, and it now has over 1,000 followers.

A number of other wrestlers also lent their voices to the campaign in support of Storm.

And NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo said: “Toni Storm is an amazing performer and more importantly, a good person. I am sickened by what she has had to endure. The harassment and invasion of privacy in our society needs to stop.”

Storm is scheduled to challenge NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at an event on January 12.

WWE has not commented on the leaked photos or the messages of support.

