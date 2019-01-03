Netflix urges fans NOT to take part in the Bird Box challenge

3rd Jan 19 | Entertainment News

The horror film stars Sandra Bullock.

Oceans 8 European Premiere - London

Netflix has urged fans not to take part in an online challenge inspired by its horror film Bird Box.

The movie stars Sandra Bullock as a mother who wears a blindfold while trying to avoid seeing mysterious forces that cause people to commit suicide.

She has to lead her two children, known as Boy and Girl, to safety, navigating difficult terrain while unable to see.

The film inspired fans to take on the #BirdBoxChallenge, which sees them attempting everyday tasks while blindfolded. It has resulted in injury, with people running into walls or dangerously close to traffic.

As a result, Netflix urged people not to attempt the challenge.

The streaming giant tweeted: “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE.

“We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

Bird Box, which was released on Netflix in December, has been well received by critics.



© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Is drinking too much water BAD for you?

BREAKING: Kim and Kanye 'expecting fourth child'
BREAKING: Kim and Kanye 'expecting fourth child'

The top 5 most RETURNED Christmas presents - and what to do with the gifts you don't want
The top 5 most RETURNED Christmas presents - and what to do with the gifts you don't want

Sir Billy Connolly: I'm near the end but I don't fear death

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 things to start eating this January

5 things to start eating this January
Eating THIS can actually help weight loss

Eating THIS can actually help weight loss

5 telltale signs your kids are consuming too much sugar

5 telltale signs your kids are consuming too much sugar
[WATCH] Baby joy for Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana

[WATCH] Baby joy for Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana
[WATCH] Baby joy for Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana

Is drinking too much water BAD for you?