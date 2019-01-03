What were the most popular albums, songs and vinyl of 2018?3rd Jan 19 | Entertainment News
Artists including Drake, George Ezra and Arctic Monkeys had a successful year.
The BPI has revealed the best-selling albums of 2018, as well as the most popular singles, streamed tracks and vinyl records.
Using data from the Official Charts Company, here is a breakdown of the past year in music consumption in the UK:
The official artist albums chart of 2018
1. Motion Picture Cast Recording – The Greatest Showman
2. George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s
3. Ed Sheeran – Divide
4. Motion Picture Cast Recording – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
5. Drake – Scorpion
6. Post Malone – Beerbongs and Bentleys
7. Motion Picture Cast Recording – A Star Is Born
8. Michael Buble – Love
9. Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa
10. Eminem – Kamikaze
11. Take That – Odyssey
12. Andrea Bocelli – Si
13. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody: The Original Soundtrack
14. Jess Glynne – Always In Between
15. Rod Stewart – Blood Red Roses
16. Ariana Grande – Sweetener
17. Paloma Faith – The Architect
18. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino
19. Rag’n’Bone Man – Human
20. Abba – Gold – Greatest Hits
The official combined albums chart 2018 (including compilation albums)
1. Motion Picture Cast Recording – The Greatest Showman
2. George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s
3. Ed Sheeran – Divide
4. Various Artists – Now That’s What I Call Music 100
5. Various Artists – Now That’s What I Call Music 99
6. Motion Picture Cast Recording – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
7. Drake – Scorpion
8. Various Artists – Now That’s What I Call Music 101
9. Post Malone – Beerbongs And Bentleys
10. Motion Picture Cast Recording – A Star Is Born
The official singles chart of 2018
1. Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss
2. Drake – God’s Plan
3. George Ezra – Shotgun
4. Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble – This Is Me
5. Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen – These Days
6. Ed Sheeran – Perfect
7. Drake – Nice For What
8. George Ezra – Paradise
9. Ariana Grande – No Tears Left To Cry
10. Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
The most-streamed audio tracks of 2018
1. Drake – God’s Plan
2. Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss
3. George Ezra – Shotgun
4. Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen – These Days
5. Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble – This Is Me
6. Drake – Nice For What
7. Ed Sheeran – Perfect
8. George Ezra – Paradise
9. Dua Lipa – IDGAF
10. Drake – In My Feelings
The vinyl artist albums chart for 2018
1. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino
2. Motion Picture Cast Recording – The Greatest Showman
3. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours
4. Queen – Greatest Hits
5. Pink Floyd – Dark Side Of The Moon
6. George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s
7. Nirvana – Nevermind
8. Oasis – (What’s The Story) Morning Glory
9. David Bowie – Legacy
10. Amy Winehouse – Back To Black
