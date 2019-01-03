What were the most popular albums, songs and vinyl of 2018?

The BPI has revealed the best-selling albums of 2018, as well as the most popular singles, streamed tracks and vinyl records.

Using data from the Official Charts Company, here is a breakdown of the past year in music consumption in the UK:

The Greatest Showman (20th Century Fox)

The official artist albums chart of 2018

1. Motion Picture Cast Recording – The Greatest Showman

2. George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

3. Ed Sheeran – Divide

4. Motion Picture Cast Recording – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

5. Drake – Scorpion

6. Post Malone – Beerbongs and Bentleys

7. Motion Picture Cast Recording – A Star Is Born

8. Michael Buble – Love

9. Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa

10. Eminem – Kamikaze

11. Take That – Odyssey

12. Andrea Bocelli – Si

13. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody: The Original Soundtrack

14. Jess Glynne – Always In Between

15. Rod Stewart – Blood Red Roses

16. Ariana Grande – Sweetener

17. Paloma Faith – The Architect

18. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino

19. Rag’n’Bone Man – Human

20. Abba – Gold – Greatest Hits

Ed Sheeran (Ben Birchall/PA)

The official combined albums chart 2018 (including compilation albums)

1. Motion Picture Cast Recording – The Greatest Showman

2. George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

3. Ed Sheeran – Divide

4. Various Artists – Now That’s What I Call Music 100

5. Various Artists – Now That’s What I Call Music 99

6. Motion Picture Cast Recording – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

7. Drake – Scorpion

8. Various Artists – Now That’s What I Call Music 101

9. Post Malone – Beerbongs And Bentleys

10. Motion Picture Cast Recording – A Star Is Born

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The official singles chart of 2018

1. Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss

2. Drake – God’s Plan

3. George Ezra – Shotgun

4. Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble – This Is Me

5. Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen – These Days

6. Ed Sheeran – Perfect

7. Drake – Nice For What

8. George Ezra – Paradise

9. Ariana Grande – No Tears Left To Cry

10. Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

Drake (Ian West/PA)

The most-streamed audio tracks of 2018

1. Drake – God’s Plan

2. Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss

3. George Ezra – Shotgun

4. Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen – These Days

5. Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble – This Is Me

6. Drake – Nice For What

7. Ed Sheeran – Perfect

8. George Ezra – Paradise

9. Dua Lipa – IDGAF

10. Drake – In My Feelings

Arctic Monkeys (Yui Mok/PA)

The vinyl artist albums chart for 2018

1. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino

2. Motion Picture Cast Recording – The Greatest Showman

3. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

4. Queen – Greatest Hits

5. Pink Floyd – Dark Side Of The Moon

6. George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

7. Nirvana – Nevermind

8. Oasis – (What’s The Story) Morning Glory

9. David Bowie – Legacy

10. Amy Winehouse – Back To Black

