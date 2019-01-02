Will Poulter taking step back on social media to protect his mental health

The actor says he has found it hard to strike a balance and is taking an 'alternative path'.

Will Poulter has said he is stepping away from social media for the sake of his mental health.

The Bafta-winning actor, 25, who recently starred in the interactive Black Mirror film Bandersnatch, said it is best for him to avoid the “inevitable negatives” that come with a profile on social channels.

In a lengthy Twitter post, he wrote: “In light of my recent experiences I am choosing to take a step back, of sorts, from Twitter.

“Before I do, I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched ‘Bandersnatch’ and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created.

“I accept all criticisms and it’s been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce!

“As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media.

“There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided.

“It’s a balance that I have struggled with for a while now and in the interest of my mental health I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media.

“I don’t want to appear unappreciative of all the amazing support I have received online for which I am genuinely so grateful, nor do I want my disengagement with social media to be at the expense of any of the organisations I am lucky to work with.

“So I will still be posting occasionally for and with @AntiBullingPro @leap_cc @MayMeasure and @bptcompany among others.

“I am privileged to have this platform. I hope that this shift to reduce my personal expression and increase the focus on issues that matter will result in a better outcome for everyone.

“This is not the end. Consider it an alternative path.”

Poulter is not the first star to quit social media for the sake of their mental health.

Pete Davidson recently left Instagram following his split from Ariana Grande, while Star Wars actress Kellie Marie Tran deleted her accounts after she received racist and sexist harassment.

