Corrie viewers distracted as they spot Tardis and daleks in Blackpool scene

They were stunned when they saw something more likely to appear in Doctor Who.

Coronation Street fans were left stunned when they spotted the Tardis and some daleks in the background of a scene.

Roy Cropper, played by David Neilson, and Mary Taylor, played by Patti Clare, were sitting in a parked car in Blackpool as they pursued Mary’s wayward son Jude when fans spotted the phone box used by Doctor Who and the villainous mutants from the sci-fi show reflected in the window.

On fan wrote on Twitter: “DID I JUST SEE DALEKS WAIT WAHT, ROY, SHUT UP FOR A MINUTE, WE’RE UNDER ATTACK.”

DID I JUST SEE DALEKS WAIT WAHT, ROY, SHUT UP FOR A MINUTE, WE’RE UNDER ATTACK #Corrie @itvcorrie pic.twitter.com/GxtneZIMRY — Tasha Habens; (@Antares_TH) January 2, 2019

Another said: “Anyone noticed this. Tardis and Daleks in @itvcorrie.”

Yet another wrote: “I know Mary is distracted by the whole Jude thing, but surely her and Roy couldn’t have missed the fact that The Tardis went past chasing some daleks?”

I know Mary is distracted by the whole Jude thing, but surely her and Roy couldn't have missed the fact that The Tardis went past chasing some daleks?!!#Corrie #Roy #Mary #DoctorWho — Nichola D (@Nicholstix) January 2, 2019

Another queried: “Did anyone else just see 2 daleks & the Tardis go by in the reflection of Roy’s car window in Corrie, or am I tripping out my nut?”

Did anyone else just see 2 daleks & the Tardis go by in the reflection of Roy’s car window in Corrie, or am I tripping out my nut? #corrie #doctorwho — Glasgow 1975 (@WhoSideline) January 2, 2019

The episode saw Roy and Mary track Jude down for a final confrontation, after he left the cobbles in October after being caught out in a string of lies.

Viewers were not happy to see him back, with one writing: “We now know Jude is/was a big mistake. Couldn’t the writers just have Mary wake-up after a snooze in Emily’s and everything to have been a dream? After all, Dallas did it with Pam Ewing.”

We now know Jude is/was a big mistake. Couldn’t the writers just have Mary wake-up after a snooze in Emily’s and everything to have been a dream? After all, Dallas did it with Pam Ewing. #Corrie — ✨Lee ✨ (@TVTitbits) January 2, 2019

Such a loser. This character does nothing for #Corrie; please get rid. — Moosh (@MightyMoosh) January 2, 2019

Another said: “Such a loser. This character does nothing for #Corrie; please get rid,” while one more added: “Please god, let this be the end of Jude …worst character and most pointless storyline ever.”

Please god, let this be the end of Jude …worst character and most pointless storyline ever #Corrie #coronationstreet — PTH (@NotoriousPTH) January 2, 2019

Coronation Street continues on ITV on Friday at 7.30pm.

© Press Association 2019