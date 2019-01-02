LA police make arrest after burglaries at Hollywood Hills homes

2nd Jan 19 | Entertainment News

Stolen items include artwork, jewelry, fine wines, purses and clothing.

The Graham Norton Show - London

Los Angeles police have arrested a man they say burgled Hollywood Hills homes including those of celebrities after casing them while pretending to be a potential buyer or real estate agent during open houses.

Detective Jared Timmons said investigators have seized more than 2,000 items worth several million dollars, allegedly taken in burglaries in 2017 and 2018.

Singers Usher, Adam Lambert and Jason Derulo are among 13 victims identified so far.

Captain Cory Palka said stolen items include artwork, jewelry, fine wines, purses and clothing.

Police posted photos of items on https://hollywoodburglary.smugmug.com/ in the hope of identifying other victims and returning property.

The suspect is identified as 32-year-old Benjamin Eitan Ackerman, who is being held on one million dollar bail.

It is not known if he has a lawyer.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The top 5 most RETURNED Christmas presents - and what to do with the gifts you don't want

David and Victoria Beckham celebrate new year with family party
David and Victoria Beckham celebrate new year with family party

Make 2019 your best year yet with 10 hacks for happiness and realistic resolutions
Make 2019 your best year yet with 10 hacks for happiness and realistic resolutions

BREAKING: Kim and Kanye 'expecting fourth child'

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] Baby joy for Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana

[WATCH] Baby joy for Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana
Ricky Martin 'beyond happy' to announce birth of third child

Ricky Martin 'beyond happy' to announce birth of third child
Psychic shares his predictions for 2019 - including a Royal Baby girl and Taylor Swift's engagement

Psychic shares his predictions for 2019 - including a Royal Baby girl and Taylor Swift's engagement
Is drinking too much water BAD for you?

Is drinking too much water BAD for you?
Is drinking too much water BAD for you?

The top 5 most RETURNED Christmas presents - and what to do with the gifts you don't want