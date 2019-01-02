Curb Your Enthusiasm star Bob Einstein dead at 76

2nd Jan 19 | Entertainment News

The actor was best known for playing Marty Funkhouser in the series.

Bob Einstein

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Bob Einstein has died at the age of 76, his brother has confirmed.

Fellow actor and comedian Albert Brooks wrote on Twitter: “R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever.”

Einstein was best known for playing Marty Funkhouser in the satirical comedy starring Larry David and stuntman Super Dave Oborne in Super Dave.

He also appeared in Arrested Development and Ocean’s Thirteen, opposite George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Einstein’s Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Richard Lewis paid tribute to him on Twitter, writing: “I’m in shock. I knew him forever. (heart emoji) to his loved ones. His long career is hard to match.

“His role on #curbyourenthusiasm was excruciatingly brilliant! Our cast and crew will be devastated. He was so loved. He told me how much he loved LD and Curb. RIP buddy.”

Cheryl Hines, who plays Cheryl David on the show, wrote: “We lost a friend today. thanks for all of the laughs on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Our love to Bob’s family. #BobEinstein #SuperDave. The comedy world will miss you.”

The 10th series of Curb Your Enthusiasm is currently in production.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The top 5 most RETURNED Christmas presents - and what to do with the gifts you don't want

Taylor Swift dresses as The Little Mermaid for star-studded New Year party
Taylor Swift dresses as The Little Mermaid for star-studded New Year party

David and Victoria Beckham celebrate new year with family party
David and Victoria Beckham celebrate new year with family party

5 things to start eating this January

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ricky Martin 'beyond happy' to announce birth of third child

Ricky Martin 'beyond happy' to announce birth of third child
Make 2019 your best year yet with 10 hacks for happiness and realistic resolutions

Make 2019 your best year yet with 10 hacks for happiness and realistic resolutions
BREAKING: Kim and Kanye 'expecting fourth child'

BREAKING: Kim and Kanye 'expecting fourth child'
[PIC] Emmerdale star announces she's ENGAGED to former soap co-star

[PIC] Emmerdale star announces she's ENGAGED to former soap co-star
[PIC] Emmerdale star announces she's ENGAGED to former soap co-star

The top 5 most RETURNED Christmas presents - and what to do with the gifts you don't want