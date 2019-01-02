Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch expecting fourth child

2nd Jan 19 | Entertainment News

The couple welcomed their third child one year ago.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch are expecting their fourth child together.

The footballer posted on Twitter, along with a picture of Clancy wearing a bikini with her hands on her baby bump: “Baby no 4 on the way.

“I blame @OfficialClancy for looking like this.”

Clancy also posted the same picture on Instagram, and wrote: “When a hatrick just wont do !!!#babynumber4.”

The couple welcomed their youngest child, son Johnny, in January 2018.

They are also parents to daughters Sophia Ruby, seven, and Liberty Rose, three.

Model and TV presenter Clancy, 32, married the Stoke City player, 37, in 2011 following a five-year relationship.

She rose to fame as runner-up in Britain’s Next Top Model and won the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing.



[PIC] Emmerdale star announces she's ENGAGED to former soap co-star
BREAKING: Kim and Kanye 'expecting fourth child'
