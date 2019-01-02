Bring out the Bolly! Joanna Lumley will be back as Baftas host

2nd Jan 19 | Entertainment News

The actress took over from Stephen Fry last year.

BAFTA Nominations 2018 - London

Joanna Lumley will be hosting the Bafta film awards once again.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress, 72, who took over from Stephen Fry last year, will front the glitzy ceremony for the second time.

Lumley’s debut as host notched up more than four million TV viewers – up on the previous year.

She became the first woman to single-handedly host the awards for more than 20 years at the 2018 ceremony, when celebrities wore black to show their support for the Time’s Up movement.

This year’s event will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on February 10 and broadcast on BBC One.

Cirque de Soleil will perform a piece created for the ceremony.

Emma Baehr, director of awards at Bafta, said: “We’re delighted to be returning to the iconic Royal Albert Hall for the third year and collaborating again with Cirque du Soleil.

“We’re thrilled that Joanna has agreed to return as our host for a second year. She was fantastic and we’re looking forward to the ceremony with her once again at the helm.”

Stephen Fry
Stephen Fry (Ian West/PA)

Fry, 61, quit after 12 years of presenting the event.

The EE Rising Star nominations are announced on Thursday and the main nominations on January 9.

© Press Association 2019

