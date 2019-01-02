Fiona Wade to marry former Emmerdale co-star

The couple are not the first soap stars to find romance together.

Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade will be tying the knot with her former co-star Simon Cotton.

The actress is known for her role as Priya Sharma in the soap, while Cotton previously played an estate agent on the show.

Wade posted a snap of the couple embracing and wrote on Instagram: “Two days ago this beautiful man asked me to be his wife.

“There has never been an easier answer to a question…. Yes! Feel so incredibly blessed.

“Wishing you all a wonderful 2019 and so much love for the year ahead.”

Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle in the soap, wrote: “Wonderful news!!! Congratulations lovely Fiona. What a way to go into 2019. Xx.”

The couple are not the first soap stars to find romance with each other.

Coronation Street actors Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien (Ian West/PA)

Tina O’Brien (Sarah Platt) was with fellow Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas (Jason Grimshaw) from 2003 to 2009 and the ex-couple – whose characters were together on-screen – have a daughter together.

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden (Ian West/PA)

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden married last year.

They started dating in 2007 after they met on the set of the ITV soap and now have two sons.

© Press Association 2019