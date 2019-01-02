Fiona Wade to marry former Emmerdale co-star

2nd Jan 19 | Entertainment News

The couple are not the first soap stars to find romance together.

ITV Palooza 2018 - London

Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade will be tying the knot with her former co-star Simon Cotton.

The actress is known for her role as Priya Sharma in the soap, while Cotton previously played an estate agent on the show.

Wade posted a snap of the couple embracing and wrote on Instagram: “Two days ago this beautiful man asked me to be his wife.

“There has never been an easier answer to a question…. Yes! Feel so incredibly blessed.

“Wishing you all a wonderful 2019 and so much love for the year ahead.”

Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle in the soap, wrote: “Wonderful news!!! Congratulations lovely Fiona. What a way to go into 2019. Xx.”

The couple are not the first soap stars to find romance with each other.

Coronation Street actors Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien
Coronation Street actors Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien (Ian West/PA)

Tina O’Brien (Sarah Platt) was with fellow Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas (Jason Grimshaw) from 2003 to 2009 and the ex-couple – whose characters were together on-screen – have a daughter together.

Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb
Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden (Ian West/PA)

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden married last year.

They started dating in 2007 after they met on the set of the ITV soap and now have two sons.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

8 ways to get glowing skin even in the dead of winter

Make 2019 your best year yet with 10 hacks for happiness and realistic resolutions
Make 2019 your best year yet with 10 hacks for happiness and realistic resolutions

[WATCH] Baby joy for Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana
[WATCH] Baby joy for Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana

David and Victoria Beckham celebrate new year with family party

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Scorpio

Scorpio
Kate Beckinsale: I'm relieved 2018 is over

Kate Beckinsale: I'm relieved 2018 is over
8 things you really need to know if you're braving Veganuary

8 things you really need to know if you're braving Veganuary
Taylor Swift dresses as The Little Mermaid for star-studded New Year party

Taylor Swift dresses as The Little Mermaid for star-studded New Year party
Taylor Swift dresses as The Little Mermaid for star-studded New Year party

8 ways to get glowing skin even in the dead of winter