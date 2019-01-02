Tina Malone: I tell my friends when they look a bit 'chunky'

The actress lost more than 12st with the help of a gastric band.

TV star Tina Malone says people “pussyfoot around” the issue of weight gain.

The actress, who shed more than 12 stone with the help of a gastric band, was speaking after Kelly Brook told how she lost weight after her boyfriend called her a “balloon”.

Malone, 55, told Good Morning Britain her father was honest with her when she attended her first National Television Awards.

“I had a dress on and I said, ‘Do I look fat in this dress?’. And my dad said, ‘Yeah, because you’re fat. You’re going to look fat in every dress’.”

She added: “I don’t think there’s a problem, saying to your partner, ‘For longevity, I love you, I’m worried about you. So you need to lose weight, let’s do it together’. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

'I think we pussyfoot around a bit too much.' Tina Malone says people need tough love to make positive changes in their life, and believes it motivates her to keep healthy. pic.twitter.com/7pdnzaW7Pc — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 2, 2019

She said: “I do think we pussyfoot around.”

Malone said of her own weight loss: “I looked like a pig in a frock. But it was my health and my mental health that made me lose weight. I was dying.

“My dad said I looked like an Easter egg and I did. I was like a ball.

“It’s important how you deal with people. I tell my friends, ‘You are looking a bit chunky there. You need to get yourself to the gym. But they’re my friends’.”

