Tina Malone: I tell my friends when they look a bit 'chunky'

2nd Jan 19 | Entertainment News

The actress lost more than 12st with the help of a gastric band.

Arqiva British Academy Television Awards - Arrivals - London

TV star Tina Malone says people “pussyfoot around” the issue of weight gain.

The actress, who shed more than 12 stone with the help of a gastric band, was speaking after Kelly Brook told how she lost weight after her boyfriend called her a “balloon”.

Malone, 55, told Good Morning Britain her father was honest with her when she attended her first National Television Awards.

“I had a dress on and I said, ‘Do I look fat in this dress?’. And my dad said, ‘Yeah, because you’re fat. You’re going to look fat in every dress’.”

She added: “I don’t think there’s a problem, saying to your partner, ‘For longevity, I love you, I’m worried about you. So you need to lose weight, let’s do it together’. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

She said: “I do think we pussyfoot around.”

Malone said of her own weight loss: “I looked like a pig in a frock. But it was my health and my mental health that made me lose weight. I was dying.

“My dad said I looked like an Easter egg and I did. I was like a ball.

“It’s important how you deal with people. I tell my friends, ‘You are looking a bit chunky there. You need to get yourself to the gym. But they’re my friends’.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

8 things you really need to know if you're braving Veganuary

Make 2019 your best year yet with 10 hacks for happiness and realistic resolutions
Make 2019 your best year yet with 10 hacks for happiness and realistic resolutions

Libra
Libra

Scorpio

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 things to start eating this January

5 things to start eating this January
Ricky Martin 'beyond happy' to announce birth of third child

Ricky Martin 'beyond happy' to announce birth of third child
David and Victoria Beckham celebrate new year with family party

David and Victoria Beckham celebrate new year with family party
8 ways to get glowing skin even in the dead of winter

8 ways to get glowing skin even in the dead of winter
8 ways to get glowing skin even in the dead of winter

8 things you really need to know if you're braving Veganuary