Kanye West reaffirms his support for Donald Trump

Kanye West has reaffirmed his support for Donald Trump and promised to wear his Make America Great Again cap during concerts.

The rapper courted controversy throughout last year for his public support of the president and was often spotted wearing a red cap bearing the slogan of Mr Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

West, 41, distanced himself from politics in October, saying he had been used to “spread messages (he) don’t believe in”.

However, on New Year’s Day, West took to Twitter to reveal his continued support for the president.

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Just so in 2019 you know where I stand — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

He said: “Trump all day. Just so in 2019 you know where I stand.” West added three dragon emojis, likely a reference to the “dragon energy” he believes he shares with Mr Trump.

West later tweeted to say he would begin performing with his MAGA cap on, saying it represents people not being able to tell him what to do.

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

He said: “One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black.”

They will not program me — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Blacks are 90% Democrats That sounds like control to me 🤔 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

He wrote that “they will not program me”, before tweeting: “Blacks are 90% Democrats That sounds like control to me.”

West also revealed he will appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Rogan, a stand-up comedian, hosts the Joe Rogan Experience, one of the world’s most popular podcasts.

Spoke with Joe Rogan Podcast coming soon🔥🔥🔥 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

West has had a public struggle with mental health problems.

Earlier this week he tweeted to say he was “drug free” and that he feels “stronger than ever”.

