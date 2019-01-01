Doctor Who sees battle with a Dalek in New Year's Day special

The Dalek is the Time Lord's most well known enemy,

Doctor Who’s New Year’s Day special saw the return of the show’s most famous enemy – the Dalek.

New Time Lord Jodie Whittaker faced off against the monster in the special one-off episode Resolution, which aired on BBC One on Tuesday.

Whittaker said she was delighted that the classic villain made an appearance in her first series in control of the Tardis.

“It’s the one thing everyone associates, apart from the Doctor, with the show so for that to be in my first season is really exciting,” the actress said in a clip posted on Doctor Who’s Twitter account.

She said the space monster was “weighted with 55 years of history”.

Viewers were also thrilled to see the Dalek made its comeback.

“THE DALEK RACE IS SUPREEEEME!” Welcome back Daleks i’ve missed you!” one fan posted on Twitter.

"THE DALEK RACE IS SUPREEEEME!" Welcome back Daleks i've missed you! #DoctorWho — Isaac Whittaker-Dakin (@IWhittakerDakin) January 1, 2019

“God, it’s so good to have the Daleks back,” said another.

Definitely the best episode of Jodie's tenure.God, it's so good to have the Daleks back. It might have looked a bit Blue Peter, but that was the point. A Dalek made of remnants and scrap metal.I'll take it over the Pting and a Grace-Frog any day.#DoctorWho — Luke Mallia (@DrKnockers05) January 1, 2019

Another viewer tweeted: “WHERE THE HELL WAS THAT ALL SEASON!!! This was actually good!!! We saw a Dalek back to being a THREAT slaughtering millions. No hestitation. We saw The Doctors hatred for the daleks once again! This was brilliant.”

WHERE THE HELL WAS THAT ALL SEASON!!! This was actually good!!! We saw a Dalek back to being a THREAT slaughtering millions. No hestitation. We saw The Doctors hatred for the daleks once again! This was brilliant #DoctorWho — DWFA 2014 (@DWFA2014) January 1, 2019

One person posted: “What a treat #DoctorWho was this evening – fab to see Jodie face a #Dalek – and my goodness it was a right old angry thing!

“Great threat and suspense, just what we want from an episode. The next series can’t come soon enough!”

What a treat #DoctorWho was this evening – fab to see Jodie face a #Dalek – and my goodness it was a right old angry thing! Great threat and suspense, just what we want from an episode. The next series can't come soon enough! #Doctor13 #Resolution https://t.co/EhkHUnzbTL — Dylan Allcock (@DylanAllcock) January 1, 2019

“2019 has already peaked with that Doctor Who episode,” said another fan, adding the hashtag “#Exterminate” in honour of the Dalek’s famous catchphrase.

2019 has already peaked with that Doctor Who episode #DoctorWho #Exterminate — Mae Evans (@maeee77) January 1, 2019

The 11th series of the BBC sci-fi hit, and Whittaker’s first as the Time Lord, ended in December and the programme will not be back for a full run until 2020.

The show’s festive special was moved back from its regular Christmas Day slot to New Year’s Day.

© Press Association 2019