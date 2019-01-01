Strictly fans thrilled as Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell see in 2019 together

Sugg said 2018 was 'a corker of a year'.

Strictly Come Dancing fans were charmed as Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell shared romantic images of them seeing in the new year together.

The pair were romantically linked during their time on the BBC One competition but would not confirm whether they were an item until after the final, when Sugg shared a picture of them gazing into each other’s eyes.

YouTuber Sugg has now posted two pictures on Instagram of the couple together, with one showing him planting a kiss on the professional dancer’s forehead.

“Happy new year everybody! What an absolute corker of a year 2018 was!” he said.

“And 2019 is already off to the best possible start.”

Buswell shared a snap of the pair seemingly about to kiss, as fireworks exploded in the sky behind them.

She said: “2018 you were an absolute blast so many amazing memories and achievements. 2019 I’m so ready for you I can’t wait to see what is install.

“I wish each and every one of you a happy and healthy 2019 because at the end of the day that is the most important thing of all.

“Also I couldn’t be happier with who I saw 2019 in with @joe_sugg.”

Fans were thrilled to see the photographs and flooded Instagram with comments.

“Y’all are the absolute cutest,” said one follower, while another called them “the absolute dream duo”.

“This made January 1st to be the perfect and best first day of the year,” said another.

© Press Association 2019