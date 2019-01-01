David Beckham 'feeling it' after New Year's Eve party

David Beckham 'feeling it' after New Year's Eve party1st Jan 19 | Entertainment News
David and Victoria rang in 2019 with their family.
Victoria Beckham joked that her husband David was feeling a little tender after their lavish New Year’s Eve party.
The couple rang in 2019 with a family party that included a huge fireworks display.
On Tuesday, Victoria shared a morning after picture of the former footballer on her Instagram Story.
It showed David wrapped up in a dressing gown looking rather the worse for wear.
“Oh wow!! He is feeling it today!” wrote the mother-of-four.
The Spice Girl-turned-designer also shared videos from the event.
One showed her and a group of friends – including actress Liv Tyler – dancing to the Spice Girls track Stop.
“I started a new group!!” she said.
Another showed the party-goers enjoying the music of Rod Stewart.
“Now that is Mum dancing!!!” said Victoria. “And I had totally forgotten how good Rod Stewart is!!”
