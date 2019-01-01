Nicholas Hoult feared fire hazard wigs on The Favourite set

1st Jan 19 | Entertainment News

The actor plays the heavily-wigged Robert Harley in the period comedy.

Kill Your Friends film premiere

Nicholas Hoult has admitted he was terrified his wig would catch on fire while filming his new movie The Favourite.

The X-Men star wears a towering white curly wig as politician Robert Harley in the black Regency comedy, set in the court of Queen Anne.

He told the Press Association: “They weren’t too hot but they were more of a fire hazard because in the film they use natural light of candlelight and there were a lot of open flames and highly hair sprayed and permed wigs for me.

“It was a dangerous job but someone has got to do it.”

Hoult stars in the film alongside Olivia Colman, who is Oscar-tipped for her role as the queen, as well as Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, and he admitted that the wigs were not the only hazardous part of filming.

Discussing a scene where he shoves Stone into a ditch, he said: “I did give her a pretty good push on the rehearsal and she went flying.

“In your head you imagine the scene and the physicality of something and so I was like, ‘This is how I push her’, so I pushed her and she went flying! She’s only a little thing. But she was OK, don’t worry.”

The Favourite is in cinemas now.



© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Things you only know if you're single at the start of a brand new year

Liquid news: 6 of the biggest drinks trends for 2019
Liquid news: 6 of the biggest drinks trends for 2019

Judge turns down Kevin Spacey's bid to avoid court appearance
Judge turns down Kevin Spacey's bid to avoid court appearance

Jimmy Osmond suffers a stroke after panto performance

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

6 reasons why big New Year's events are awful, and a house party is the way to go

6 reasons why big New Year's events are awful, and a house party is the way to go
My real life Superman - Strictly's Pritchard praises brother after attack

My real life Superman - Strictly's Pritchard praises brother after attack
Mindful drinking: How booze-free is becoming the new norm

Mindful drinking: How booze-free is becoming the new norm
The new cult diet everyone is taking about: What exactly is the Dubrow diet?

The new cult diet everyone is taking about: What exactly is the Dubrow diet?
The new cult diet everyone is taking about: What exactly is the Dubrow diet?

Things you only know if you're single at the start of a brand new year