Nicholas Hoult feared fire hazard wigs on The Favourite set

Nicholas Hoult feared fire hazard wigs on The Favourite set1st Jan 19
The actor plays the heavily-wigged Robert Harley in the period comedy.
Nicholas Hoult has admitted he was terrified his wig would catch on fire while filming his new movie The Favourite.
The X-Men star wears a towering white curly wig as politician Robert Harley in the black Regency comedy, set in the court of Queen Anne.
He told the Press Association: “They weren’t too hot but they were more of a fire hazard because in the film they use natural light of candlelight and there were a lot of open flames and highly hair sprayed and permed wigs for me.
“It was a dangerous job but someone has got to do it.”
Hoult stars in the film alongside Olivia Colman, who is Oscar-tipped for her role as the queen, as well as Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, and he admitted that the wigs were not the only hazardous part of filming.
Discussing a scene where he shoves Stone into a ditch, he said: “I did give her a pretty good push on the rehearsal and she went flying.
“In your head you imagine the scene and the physicality of something and so I was like, ‘This is how I push her’, so I pushed her and she went flying! She’s only a little thing. But she was OK, don’t worry.”
The Favourite is in cinemas now.
