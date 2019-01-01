Taylor Swift dresses as The Little Mermaid for star-studded New Year party

The singer was joined by a host of famous friends.

Taylor Swift was joined by famous friends Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively for a lavish New Year’s Eve costume party.

The singer donned a long red wig and a gown with a green fishtail for the event, while Lively dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard Of Oz, complete with basket containing a small dog, and Hadid dressed as Mary Poppins.

Swift shared a photo on Instagram of her friends all posing on a staircase in costume, captioned: “Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms. Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy.

“This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes. Sending you all love and hope going into 2019.”

(Instagram)

Swift was joined at the party by Ryan Reynolds, who has been married to Lively since 2012.

She shared a photo of the pair seated side by side and swigging from bottles of Aviation Gin, the company in which Reynolds bought a stake in 2018.

Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds (Instagram)

Before the party Hadid shared a lengthy post on Instagram reflecting on the year.

She wrote: “As 2018 comes to an end, I want to Thank You all so much for the support and enthusiasm you bring me each year.

“I realize that as I grow and learn about myself, you guys simultaneously embrace me and allow me to do what I love, share what I’m passionate about, make mistakes, improve, create, learn, and stay true to who I am. I appreciate the opportunity & love, and always hope to make you proud in the New Year and beyond! I already have surprises lined up for you !!!!!

“Wishing you ALL a year of the light, love, good health, happiness, and great adventure you deserve!

“My greatest hope for 2019 is that we can all continue to find the bridges we can BE rather than the ones we can burn. Spread love. AND CELEBRATE EPICALLY TONIGHT!”





© Press Association 2019