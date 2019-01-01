Release date for Season 3 of Stranger Things confirmed

1st Jan 19 | Entertainment News

Netflix made a special New Year announcement.

MTV Movie And TV Awards 2018 - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Netflix has confirmed Stranger Things will return for a third series on July 4.

The hit sci-fi show shared a poster featuring the young cast with fireworks exploding overhead and the tagline “One summer can change everything”.

While Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) can be seen looking at the fireworks, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will (Noah Schnapp), are turned towards the camera with a look of fear on their faces.

The poster was accompanied by a New Year broadcast from the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, counting down to the arrival of 1985, featuring mysterious interruptions.

On December 9 2018, a short video clip featuring the names of the episode titles was released online, promising the adventure would continue in the summer of 1985.

© Press Association 2019

