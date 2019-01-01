Candice Brown returns to tent in Great New Year's Bake Off

1st Jan 19 | Entertainment News

She was named winner in 2016.

The Great New Year Bake Off

The Great New Year’s Bake Off will see former winner and fan favourite Candice Brown return to the tent.

Brown, who won the seventh series of the show in 2016, will become the first series winner to find themselves competing once again.

Among those hoping to take home the trophy plate is former finalist Steven Carter-Bailey, whose illusion cakes wowed the judges and took him to the final in 2017.

Tamal Ray, a doctor and columnist, and Kate Henry, who competed in 2014, also return for a chance to become star baker.

Bake Off
Great British Bake Off returns for the New Year (Channel 4)

The foursome must impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their bakes, including a challenging New Year’s-themed showstopper.

Presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will find much fun in lampooning one contestant’s phallic creation.

Elsewhere, a series of perfect bakes will see one contestant crowned winner.

– The Great New Year’s Bake Off airs on New Year’s Day at 7.40pm.

© Press Association 2019

