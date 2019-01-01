Emma Thompson addresses political rally in first look at BBC drama Years & Years

The actress plays an outspoken celebrity turned political figure whose controversial opinions divide the nation.

Dame Emma Thompson appears as a politician addressing a cheering crowd waving union flags in the first image from new BBC drama Years & Years.

The actress will appear opposite Jessica Hynes, Rory Kinnear, Ruth Madeley, T’Nia Miller, Anne Reid and Russell Tovey for the six-part series penned by Russell T Davies.

The show will follow the Lyons family as Britain is rocked by unstable political, economic and technological advances and their complex lives converge on one crucial night in 2019.

Emma Thompson in Years & Years (BBC)

It will follow them over the next 15 years with the twists and turns of their everyday life.

Dame Emma will play Vivienne Rook, an outspoken celebrity turned political figure whose controversial opinions divide the nation.

Described as a new breed of politician, an entertainer, a rebel, and a trickster, her rise to power will lead the country into an unknown future.

The BBC has also shared a picture of Sarah Lancashire from the new drama MotherFatherSon, in which she will star alongside Richard Gere, Helen McCrory and Billy Howle.

Sarah Lancashire in MotherFatherSon (Laurence Cendrowicz/BBC)

The BBC Two series is described as both a family saga and an unflinching study of power, showing how even the mightiest of empires can be in peril when a family turns on each other.

The shows are part of a raft of new dramas coming to the BBC in 2019, alongside Dublin Murders, based on the Dublin Murder Squad novels and Gentleman Jack, starring Suranne Jones as Anne Lister.

There will also be topical drama Dark Mon£y, starring Babou Ceesay and Jill Halfpenny and emotional thriller Gold Digger, telling the story of a wealthy 60-year old woman, played by Julia Ormond, who falls in love with a man 26 years her junior, played by Ben Barnes.

