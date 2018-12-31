Gary Oldman would like to reprise Sir Winston Churchill role

31st Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The actor won an Oscar for his portrayal of the late Prime Minister.

Gary Oldman

Oscar-winner Gary Oldman has hinted that he may play Sir Winston Churchill again as he feels he has only “scratched the surface”.

The British star, 60, won this year’s Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of the wartime leader in the film Darkest Hour.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he said: “I’ve only scratched the surface.

“I think that there’s another chapter here.”

Handout photo issued by Universal of Gary Oldman, as Winston Churchill
Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill (Universal)

Asked what that chapter might be, the actor said: “Maybe a movie, maybe something on television.”

He went on to say that he had been working with Churchill’s great-grandson Lord Randolph Churchill, and that he had adapted the late prime minister’s own short story, which is called The Dream.

Oldman suggested that the adaptation could be headed for the theatre.

“I’ve been talking about maybe doing it as a sort of two-hander onstage,” said the star.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ardal O'Hanlon claims no 'normal human' can get used to celebrity

Idris Elba to go head-to-head with Jeremy Clarkson in New Year's Day listings
Idris Elba to go head-to-head with Jeremy Clarkson in New Year's Day listings

BBC hotline fielded 400,000 calls for help and advice in 2018
BBC hotline fielded 400,000 calls for help and advice in 2018

MP leads chorus of complaints about lack of songs in Les Miserables drama

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 under the radar trainer brands that are set to be big in 2019

5 under the radar trainer brands that are set to be big in 2019
Mindful drinking: How booze-free is becoming the new norm

Mindful drinking: How booze-free is becoming the new norm
Veteran comic actress Dame June Whitfield has died aged 93

Veteran comic actress Dame June Whitfield has died aged 93
Jessie J shares heartbreak after death of 'gentle giant' security guard

Jessie J shares heartbreak after death of 'gentle giant' security guard
Jessie J shares heartbreak after death of 'gentle giant' security guard

Ardal O'Hanlon claims no 'normal human' can get used to celebrity