Corrie fans delighted to see Kate and Rana reunite on New Year's Eve

31st Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The popular couple have kissed and made up.

Bhavna Limbachia and Faye Brookes

Coronation Street viewers breathed a sigh of relief as Kate and Rana were reunited on New Year’s Eve.

The couple’s romance has been on the rocks, with the issue of adoption and Kate cheating causing a rift between them.

But in Monday night’s episode the pair – who are a huge favourite with fans of the ITV soap – seemed to get things back on track.

Kate and Rana were spending New Year’s Eve apart, but Rana (Bhavna Limbachia) decided to go and find Kate (Faye Brookes) and the couple expressed their love for each other.

Viewers were thrilled as they locked lips on the cobbles.

“Rana and Kate kissing on NYE order is restored to the world,” said one happy fan on Twitter.

“Yes! Kate & Rana are back together! Happy New Year!” said another.

“Omgggg that was the cutest thing ever. My heart,” posted one.

One person tweeted: “So glad #Kana finally reunited I hate see #Kate & #Rana upset. That last scene was so soft & emotional, so beautifully put together.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

