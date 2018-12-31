Idris Elba to go head-to-head with Jeremy Clarkson in New Year's Day listings

Doctor Who and Mrs Brown's Boys also feature on the schedules.

Idris Elba’s brooding detective John Luther will go head-to-head with Jeremy Clarkson on New Year’s Day.

The launch of the fifth series of the hit drama, which will see the return of Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan, will air at 9pm on BBC One at the same time Clarkson returns to the presenting chair for a new series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on ITV.

Your first New Year’s resolution? Easy. @idriselba returns as DCI #Luther and it’s time to play dirty… Starts New Year’s Day and continues Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/RsUCHz2WGo — BBC One (@BBCOne) December 28, 2018

The former Top Gear presenter quizzed contestants in May for a week-long special series to mark the 20th anniversary of the show and is returning for another outing in the role originally filled by Chris Tarrant.

While #ImACeleb came to a close last night and the King Of The Jungle was revealed, @JeremyClarkson had a question for you all during the ad break…#MillionaireUK returns New Years Day 9pm on @ITV! pic.twitter.com/2rLPJKZmuJ — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (@MillionaireUK) December 10, 2018

In the same time slot on Channel 4 the cast of The Inbetweeners will reunite for a celebration of the hit sitcom, which started on E4 in May 2008.

The show’s stars, including Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison, will look back on the show for The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited and will be joined by famous fans.

Other highlights of the New Year’s Day schedule include Doctor Who on BBC One at 7pm, which was moved back from its regular Christmas Day slot and will see Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord return to earth in the present day to investigate a new mystery with sidekicks Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.

A clip from the show features the Doctor discovering the DNA of the “most dangerous creature in the universe” and the cast have promised car chases and explosions to make the wait worthwhile.

There will also be the return of Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown on BBC One at 10pm for Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year Special: Mammy’s Motel, following the show’s popular Christmas Day episode.

