Richard Madeley watched Father Of The Bride ahead of daughter's wedding

The TV presenter was excited to be part of daughter Chloe's big day.

TV star Richard Madeley prepared to walk his only daughter down the aisle by watching the film Father Of The Bride, his daughter Chloe has revealed.

The personal trainer, 31, married rugby player James Haskell at a country church adorned with red roses on December 16, in front of her famous parents Madeley and Judy Finnigan and TV presenter Zoe Hardman and rugby star Paul Doran Jones.

Chloe told Hello magazine her father was “super excited” to be included in the wedding, driving her to church in his black Jaguar and walking her down the aisle.

The couple with Chloe’s parents Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan (Hello!)

She continued: “I’m a daddy’s girl and he was so looking forward to driving me to church – a tribute to our father-and-daughter road trips.

“He’s just like me, sentimental and nostalgic. I even caught him watching the film Father Of The Bride.”

Madeley told the magazine: “He’ll make Chloe a great husband and us a great son-in-law – and friend. You can’t ask more than that.”

Finnigan added: “James had me from ‘hello’.

“He walked into our house for the first time, so toweringly tall he blocked out the light. I thought: ‘Hmm… he’s impressive.’

“But far more than that, he is a sweet and lovely man. I couldn’t be happier Chloe has married him.”

Chloe said she had tears running down her cheeks during the ceremony, for which she wore a white Pronovias gown.

She said: “It was incredible, something I’ve dreamt of since I was a little girl.

“When I turned the corner inside the church and saw James standing at the end of the aisle, I immediately felt tears streaming down my face.

“I tried so hard to keep it together but I couldn’t get a grip on it so in the end I just let myself cry.”

Haskell said he was also filled with emotion at the ceremony, adding: “To be honest I wasn’t sure when I saw her whether to smile or cry.

“The moment she looked at me, I got a tingle in my stomach and couldn’t stop smiling. I have never been more happy.”

(Hello)

The full interview is in Hello, out now.

© Press Association 2018