Ardal O'Hanlon claims no 'normal human' can get used to celebrity

31st Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The actor and comedian does not seek out media attention.

Latitude Festival 2010 - Saturday

Ardal O’Hanlon claims the publicity and media pressure that comes with high-profile roles is not something a “normal human” can get used to.

The Death In Paradise star has said that although he loves the craft of acting, he shies away from the spotlight off set.

O’Hanlon, who plays DI Jack Mooney in the Caribbean-based crime series, does not believe any normal person can become fully accustomed to the attention that comes with stardom.

He said: “Never really got used to it. I love the craft, I love the process, I love the preparation, I love the performance. Above all I love the sociability of it, working with other actors and directors.

Death in Paradise
Ardal O’Hanlon as detective Jack Mooney in Death In Paradise (Denis Guyenon/BBC)

“And I love all that side of it, but I don’t think a normal human being ever gets used to the other side of it, the kind of attention or anything like that.

“I’ve never actively sought that out, and I’ve avoided it if I could. It’s never been particularly unpleasant or anything, you just want to live as normal a life as possible.”

O’Hanlon will again be seen in the role of DI Mooney when Death in Paradise returns to BBC One on January 10.

Veteran comic actress Dame June Whitfield has died aged 93
7 fashion trends from 2018 we never want to see again
Lavish adaptation of Les Miserables to begin on BBC

Say no to novelty slippers: 8 pairs you'll actually want to wear long after Christmas

Miley Cyrus confirms marriage to Liam Hemsworth: These are some of her best fashion moments

Alice Morgan back with a vengeance in Luther, promises Ruth Wilson

Patsy Palmer's model daughter says its was 'weird' to watch her in EastEnders

