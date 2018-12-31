Dancing on Ice lifts scary for men, says Ryan Sidebottom

The cricketer is partnered with Brandee Malto on the programme.

Cricketer Ryan Sidebottom has said it is scary for the men on Dancing On Ice as they are worried about dropping their partners during the lifts.

The former England international is strapping on his skates for the new series of the ITV show.

He said his professional partner Brandee Malto was a bit worried when she saw how tall he was.

“I’m 6ft 4in and in skates I’m what, 6ft 8in,” he said.

“Brandee my partner, the very first time I met her she just basically looked up at me and she went white, she was so scared.

“She was like ‘please don’t drop me, please don’t drop me’.”

Ryan Sidebottom and Brandee Malto (PA)

“The girls have got a lot of faith in us when we are lifting them, and that’s quite a scary thought,” he added.

“We don’t want to drop them and hurt them.”

Dancing On Ice starts on ITV on Sunday January 6.

© Press Association 2018