Dancing on Ice lifts scary for men, says Ryan Sidebottom

31st Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The cricketer is partnered with Brandee Malto on the programme.

Ryan Sidebottom

Cricketer Ryan Sidebottom has said it is scary for the men on Dancing On Ice as they are worried about dropping their partners during the lifts.

The former England international is strapping on his skates for the new series of the ITV show.

He said his professional partner Brandee Malto was a bit worried when she saw how tall he was.

“I’m 6ft 4in and in skates I’m what, 6ft 8in,” he said.

“Brandee my partner, the very first time I met her she just basically looked up at me and she went white, she was so scared.

“She was like ‘please don’t drop me, please don’t drop me’.”

Ryan Sidebottom and Brandee Malto
Ryan Sidebottom and Brandee Malto (PA)

“The girls have got a lot of faith in us when we are lifting them, and that’s quite a scary thought,” he added.

“We don’t want to drop them and hurt them.”

Dancing On Ice starts on ITV on Sunday January 6.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Miley Cyrus confirms marriage to Liam Hemsworth: These are some of her best fashion moments

Lavish adaptation of Les Miserables to begin on BBC
Lavish adaptation of Les Miserables to begin on BBC

From pregnancy and formal wear to some very familiar boots - Kate's best outfits of 2018
From pregnancy and formal wear to some very familiar boots - Kate's best outfits of 2018

Say no to novelty slippers: 8 pairs you'll actually want to wear long after Christmas

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Aries

Aries
7 fashion trends from 2018 we never want to see again

7 fashion trends from 2018 we never want to see again
Dame June Whitfield: Stars recall generosity and kindness of 'friendly goddess'

Dame June Whitfield: Stars recall generosity and kindness of 'friendly goddess'
Alice Morgan back with a vengeance in Luther, promises Ruth Wilson

Alice Morgan back with a vengeance in Luther, promises Ruth Wilson
Alice Morgan back with a vengeance in Luther, promises Ruth Wilson

Miley Cyrus confirms marriage to Liam Hemsworth: These are some of her best fashion moments