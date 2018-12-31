Fleur East says time in the I'm A Celeb jungle made her 'courageous'

The singer has said she benefited from the reality TV experience.

Fleur East has said that her time in the I’m A Celebrity jungle changed her life.

The singer said her experience in Australia on the reality show has made her a tougher and more “courageous” person.

After disappointment in her music career, East said she feels ready for future challenges and is secure in a supportive relationship.

What an absolute whirlwind of an experience!! Made friends for life and the jungle has made me a stronger person inside and out. The Jungle 11, class of 2018. I’ll never forget it for as long as I live. We stuck together through thick and thin. Love you all ❤️🕷🦗🐍 #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/Jzf2nHwqNE — FLEUR EAST (@FleurEast) December 11, 2018

She credited her time on I’m A Celebrity with making her feel comfortable in her own skin.

East narrowly missed out on the final three of John Barrowman, Harry Redknapp and Emily Atack.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she said: “The show has changed my life, not just career wise but on a personal level – it has made me so much stronger and courageous. I feel much more free, I can be myself, and I don’t have to pretend any more.”

Fleur East (Hello!)

East entered the jungle on the back of being dropped by her record label Syco, owned by Simon Cowell, but feels a new-found confidence since the show Down Under.

She is also thrilled to be in a supportive relationship, which appeared all the more valuable after a month apart.

Speaking of potential wedding plans with boyfriend Marcel Badiane-Robin, she said: “We talk about it all the time. It’s just a matter of when. Being in the jungle made me appreciate what we have.

“It is nice to know that we are comfortable enough that I can go away for a month, come back, and nothing has changed. It is amazing.”

(Hello!)

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.

© Press Association 2018