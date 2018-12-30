Sheridan Smith says singing career began as 'a bit of fun'

30th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The multi-talented star wants to devote herself more to the craft.

Olivier Awards 2017 - London

Sheridan Smith has said acting is her main artistic outlet and her music career began as “a bit of fun”.

The award-winning star has announced she wants delve more into the acting roles that were the main focus of her career.

Smith has said her success as a singer stemmed from the prompts of her late father, and although she has enjoyed great success she prefers to lose herself in a carefully chosen part.

The star also revealed she is planning to give herself greater choice in the parts she wishes to play, and may create her own material.

Smith, who is due to appear as a cunning cleaner in the ITV drama Cleaning Up, said: “The music thing has come about as just a bit of fun really.

“It was something my dad had wanted me to do, so I did the first album, and this one was a bit more therapeutic.

“But the acting is what I love more, and I realise lately that I really want to get back to it because I love it, I love losing myself in these characters.”

With a renewed love or the craft and a desire to dive into more roles, Smith has also suggested she may have more creative control of her parts in future.

She said: “I’m in the process of setting up companies, I’ve got a lot of my own ideas going forward, so it’s quite empowering to be able to take control a bit more, but also do things I really want to do.

“It’s just super exciting so I’m trying to be a bit more grown up nowadays.”

Smith plays Canary Wharf-based cleaner Sam, who is tempted to defraud the business world which ignores her working-class presence on a daily basis.

Cleaning Up is due to air on January 9 on ITV.



