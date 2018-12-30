Dani Dyer reflects on 'life-changing' 2018

The Love Island winner spoke about how grateful she is.

Dani Dyer has reflected on how much her life changed in 2018.

The Love Island winner thanked fans for their support over the past 12 months and spoke about how grateful she is for her success.

Dyer, the daughter of soap star Danny Dyer, won the ITV2 reality show with boyfriend Jack Fincham in July.

The couple met on the first day of filming and will be the subject of their own spin-off show on ITVBe in the new year.

She wrote on Instagram: “2018 will always be the year I remember that changed my life.

“This time a year ago I would never have pictured any of this.

“I met my jack, got my amazing friends and family that have always stuck by me and want to thank all of you for giving me so much support and love which I am so grateful for!

“I can not wait for 2019. Bring it on I wish everyone love, health and all the happiness. Believe that anything can happen.”

Dyer announced earlier this month that she had split with Fincham, sharing a statement on her Instagram story saying they had decided to go their separate ways.

However, her father told Jonathan Ross this was the result of an argument, and Dyer later told fans they are very much in love, although being in the public eye has been difficult.

© Press Association 2018