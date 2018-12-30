Avengers, Star Wars and Toy Story among films to savour in 2019

There will be a raft of sequels and reboots filling cinemas.

The enthusiasm for superheroes and sequels on the big screen shows no sign of abating in 2019.

Hot on the heels of the huge success of Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, Marvel will offer up Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel in the new year.

Endgame appears to be the end of the current Avengers line-up and star Chris Evans has already confirmed it will be his last time in the role of Captain America.

Speculation has been rife about whether this means Cap will sacrifice himself to save the others, and whether Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man can also survive the fall-out, but fans will have to wait until April 26 to find out.

The arrival of Captain Marvel on March 8 marks Marvel’s first standalone film about a female superhero, played by Brie Larson, and its first co-directed by a woman (Anna Boden with Ryan Fleck).

The DC cinematic universe will also offer up the highly anticipated standalone film about its most notorious villain, Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.

Fans were thrilled when director Todd Phillips offered a glimpse of the actor in full make-up in September and he confirmed production had wrapped in December.

Heath Ledger won an Oscar for his portrayal of the Joker in The Dark Knight and it remains to be seen if Phoenix can match the calibre of that chilling performance.

Elsewhere, there will also be a new X-Men film, Dark Phoenix, starring Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in the origin story of Jean Grey, and the X-Men spin-off The New Mutants, starring Turner’s co-star Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Away from the world of comic books, there will be the return of Woody and Buzz Lightyear with Toy Story 4 and the live action versions of Dumbo and Aladdin, as well as CGI-retelling of The Lion King, featuring Donald Glover, Beyonce, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Seth Rogen.

Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel will return for Frozen 2, while Chris Pratt is back as Emmet Brickowski in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Aside from the list of sequels and reboots there is Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s new film starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt as a faded TV actor and his stunt double during the Manson Family’s reign of terror in Los Angeles in 1969.

Margot Robbie stars as actress Sharon Tate, who was killed by the murderous group, while Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning and Kurt Russell are also part of the all-star cast.

In May Taron Egerton will take on the role of Elton John in biopic Rocketman, while Rosamund Pike plays war correspondent Marie Colvin in A Private War, due out in February.

In September Downton Abbey fans will find out what is next for the Crawley family with a big screen sequel to the hit ITV drama.

Julian Fellowes has returned to write the script, while stars including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Jim Carter will all reprise their roles.

The beginning of the year will see a raft of awards contenders flooding cinemas, including Olivia Colman’s turn as Queen Anne in the black comedy The Favourite and Barry Jenkins’S Moonlight follow-up, an adaptation of If Beale Street Could Talk.

There will also be the release of Vice, which sees Christian Bale pile on the pounds to play Dick Cheney, and Can You Ever Forgive Me?, starring Melissa McCarthy as biographer turned fraudster Lee Israel.

The year will come to a suitably cinematic conclusion with the release of Star Wars: Episode IX, due for release on December 20, which will see The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams return to the helm for the last instalment in the current trilogy.

© Press Association 2018