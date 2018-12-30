Dwayne Johnson gives mother new home for Christmas

The actor shared a sweet video of his mum bursting into tears.

Dwayne Johnson has surprised his mother by buying her a house for Christmas.

The action star shared a video on Instagram of his mother Ata reading out a card telling her it was “Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket” for her to choose a new home.

He captioned the short video: “This one felt good. Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas.

“All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another.

“The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999.

“They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated.

“Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need – houses, cars etc.

“But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful.

“I told her to treat this card like it’s ‘Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket’ because she gets to choose any home she wants – anywhere she wants.

“I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being.

“And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen.

“Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home.”

In the video, his mother can be seen bursting into tears as she reads the card aloud before Johnson walks into the frame to embrace her.

