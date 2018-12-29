Dame Maggie Smith recalls being hit by Laurence Olivier

29th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

She quipped that she saw stars after the incident.

Sir Peter Hall memorial service

Dame Maggie Smith has recalled being accidentally hit by Laurence Olivier while the pair starred in Othello.

The veteran actress jokingly recounted being struck by Olivier, who became the husband of her great friend Dame Joan Plowright.

She spoke to her fellow actresses Dame Joan, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Eileen Atkins for the BBC Two programme Nothing Like A Dame.

Dame Maggie revealed to her fellow Shakespeareans that Olivier clipped her across the face during  a performance.

She said: “He did knock me out.  He hit me, ‘out devil’, and left black marks on my face.

Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh (PA)
Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh (PA)

“But I did say it was the only time I saw stars at the national theatre.”

The Dame also said that acting in films never became an easy task, and nerves were always something to contend with.

She said: “All days are scary. I don’t know why people assume it is otherwise. It is just scary, and it is every day.

“Filming is very scary because there are so many people involved. Everybody waiting with baited breath.

“If you get it wrong there’s a lot of looking at each other, and the eyes roll.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Billy Ray Cyrus congratulates daughter Miley on marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Sir Billy Connolly reveals life-changing advice from Glasgow shipyards
Sir Billy Connolly reveals life-changing advice from Glasgow shipyards

Patsy Palmer's model daughter says its was 'weird' to watch her in EastEnders
Patsy Palmer's model daughter says its was 'weird' to watch her in EastEnders

TV preview: Which shows should you look out for 2019?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

John Legend pays tribute to wife Chrissy Teigen on his 40th birthday

John Legend pays tribute to wife Chrissy Teigen on his 40th birthday
7 fashion trends from 2018 we never want to see again

7 fashion trends from 2018 we never want to see again
Strictly star AJ Pritchard and brother injured in night-out attack

Strictly star AJ Pritchard and brother injured in night-out attack
Downton Abbey star Jim Carter thrilled his mum, 99, can share honours news

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter thrilled his mum, 99, can share honours news
Downton Abbey star Jim Carter thrilled his mum, 99, can share honours news

Billy Ray Cyrus congratulates daughter Miley on marriage with Liam Hemsworth