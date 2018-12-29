New pictures show EastEnders' Rainie Branning in shock collapse

The pressure of looking after a baby catches up with her.

EastEnders’ Rainie Branning will spark concerns for her health when she collapses while preparing for baby Abi’s birthday party.

The soap character, played by Tanya Franks, ends up on the floor while covered in flour as she prepares a cake for the celebration.

New pictures show Rainie dressed in an apron, her hands covered in cake mixture, while struggling to hold herself upright.

Rainie feels faint while baking (Jack Barnes/BBC)

Rainie and husband Max, played by Jake Wood, are fighting to prove they can provide a stable home for the baby.

However, her health takes a turn for the worse as the pressure of looking after a baby catches up with her.

Rainie falls to the floor (Jack Barnes/BBC)

The episode airs on BBC One on January 7.

