New pictures show EastEnders' Rainie Branning in shock collapse

29th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The pressure of looking after a baby catches up with her.

GREAT British Film Reception - Los Angeles

EastEnders’ Rainie Branning will spark concerns for her health when she collapses while preparing for baby Abi’s birthday party.

The soap character, played by Tanya Franks, ends up on the floor while covered in flour as she prepares a cake for the celebration.

New pictures show Rainie dressed in an apron, her hands covered in cake mixture, while struggling to hold herself upright.

Rainie feels faint while baking (Jack Barnes/BBC)

Rainie and husband Max, played by Jake Wood, are fighting to prove they can provide a stable home for the baby.

However, her health takes a turn for the worse as the pressure of looking after a baby catches up with her.

Rainie falls to the floor (Jack Barnes/BBC)

The episode airs on BBC One on January 7.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Victim of Viagogo campaign founder given MBE after helping reclaim almost £1m

TV preview: Which shows should you look out for 2019?
TV preview: Which shows should you look out for 2019?

7 fashion trends from 2018 we never want to see again
7 fashion trends from 2018 we never want to see again

Billy Ray Cyrus congratulates daughter Miley on marriage with Liam Hemsworth

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sir Billy Connolly reveals life-changing advice from Glasgow shipyards

Sir Billy Connolly reveals life-changing advice from Glasgow shipyards
Downton Abbey star Jim Carter thrilled his mum, 99, can share honours news

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter thrilled his mum, 99, can share honours news
Patsy Palmer's model daughter says its was 'weird' to watch her in EastEnders

Patsy Palmer's model daughter says its was 'weird' to watch her in EastEnders
Strictly star AJ Pritchard and brother injured in night-out attack

Strictly star AJ Pritchard and brother injured in night-out attack
Strictly star AJ Pritchard and brother injured in night-out attack

Victim of Viagogo campaign founder given MBE after helping reclaim almost £1m