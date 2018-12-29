Veteran comic actress Dame June Whitfield has died aged 93

29th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The star of Terry And June 'passed away peacefully', her agent confirmed.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace

Veteran comic actress Dame June Whitfield has died aged 93, her agent has confirmed.

The star enjoyed a career stretching back to the 1940s, including roles in the Carry On films and the long-running sitcom Terry And June.

She was made a dame in the 2017 Birthday Honours for her services to drama and entertainment in a career spanning eight decades.

Dame June’s agent said she “passed away peacefully last night”.

