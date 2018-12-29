Veteran comic actress Dame June Whitfield has died aged 9329th Dec 18 | Entertainment News
The star of Terry And June 'passed away peacefully', her agent confirmed.
Veteran comic actress Dame June Whitfield has died aged 93, her agent has confirmed.
The star enjoyed a career stretching back to the 1940s, including roles in the Carry On films and the long-running sitcom Terry And June.
She was made a dame in the 2017 Birthday Honours for her services to drama and entertainment in a career spanning eight decades.
Dame June’s agent said she “passed away peacefully last night”.
© Press Association 2018