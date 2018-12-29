Tom Kerridge believes home-cooking is 'brilliant' for mental health

The chef is embarking on a new mission to educate families about healthy eating.

Tom Kerridge has claimed that cooking fresh homemade food is “brilliant” for mental health.

The Michelin-starred chef and TV presenter has said that the process of cooking and the satisfaction of creation is good for well-being.

Kerridge, who has battled with alcoholism during his time in hard-working and hard-drinking kitchens, claims that cooking can provide peace of mind.

The chef is about to share his cooking advice with families on new show Fresh Start, encouraging them to prepare and enjoy food together.

Kerridge believes that engaging with buying, cooking and enjoying food will make people healthier and happier.

He said: “That feeling, that you’ve created it, is special. And that, from a mental health point of view, is great and encouraging and brilliant.

“Mental health is a huge part of it. Just that feeling of happiness that comes from not just the food you eat, engaging in the process of getting to it.

“One of the biggest things is, one of the best senses is smell. You know, it evokes memories more than anything. Why do we smell flowers?

“The idea of going to a farmers’ market and picking up fruit and smelling how fresh it is, and taste and touch and everything becoming much more tactile and enjoyable. That leads to much happier and healthier mind-space.”

In the first episode of his new series, Kerridge will meet eight families and mentor them to engage with food in a healthier, happier and more family-orientated way.

Some will enjoy their first home-cooked meal for more than a decade, and Kerridge has said encouraging families to eat in a new way is hugely rewarding.

He said: “Most importantly, the thing they that get from it is a massive buzz of happiness. Through food, their life has improved. And that was the biggest thing for me.”

– Fresh Start is due to air on BBC Two on January 2 at 8pm.

© Press Association 2018