New look at Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter in third series of The Crown

Olivia Colman looks pensive in her role as the Queen in a new image from the third season of The Crown.

The Broadchurch star takes over the role of the monarch from Claire Foy in the next instalment of the hit Netflix drama.

Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies (Des Willie/Netflix)

Colman can be seen in a cream jacket with a delicate floral pattern as she stands next to Tobias Menzies, who takes over the role of the Duke Of Edinburgh from Matt Smith.

Outlander star Menzies is dressed in a blue suit as he and Colman look out of the frame of the photograph.

Another shot from the new series shows Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, dancing in the arms of Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon.

Bonham Carter takes over the role from Vanessa Kirby while Daniels replaces Matthew Goode.

Helen Bonham Carter (Des Willie/Netflix)

Bonham Carter, dressed in an orange floral gown, smiles widely as she looks up at her on-screen husband, with her palm pressed against his.

The next series of the show will pick up towards the end of the 1960s after the first two seasons were set in the 1950s and early 1960s.

It is expected to follow the royal family into the 1970s.

The new series will see God’s Own Country star Josh O’Connor take on the role of the Prince of Wales while Emerald Fennell will play Camilla Shand.

Netflix have not confirmed a release date for the third series but it is expected to stream in 2019.

© Press Association 2018