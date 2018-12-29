John Legend pays tribute to wife Chrissy Teigen on his 40th birthday

The singer said he was grateful for their growing family.

John Legend has spoken of how happy he is that people around the world are discovering what a “superstar” his wife Chrissy Teigen is as he celebrated his 40th birthday.

The couple, who have been married for five years, are parents to daughter Luna, two, and son Miles, born in 2018, and share much of their family life on social media.

Legend, whose real name is John Stephens, wrote on Instagram: “Thank you all for the birthday wishes today. It’s been a wonderful year, and I feel so grateful for all 40 years of my life.

“This year has been especially awesome. I love my growing family. Luna is so special and I love being her father and watching her personality blossom.

“We welcomed Miles to this world and I see so much of myself in him and can’t wait to see who he becomes.

“Chrissy is the superstar I always knew her to be. I’m happy that more and more people around the world are realizing this too.”

Legend added that his professional highlight of the year was becoming an EGOT, a winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, when he collected an Emmy in September for Jesus Christ Superstar.

Teigen also celebrated her husband’s birthday, sharing a gallery of photographs of them as a couple, writing: “love you for 40 more and into eternity.”

She had previously shared a more lengthy tribute, in which she called Legend “the most incredible man”, hailing him as “the best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine”.

She added: “Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it.

“You are one of a kind. I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man.”

© Press Association 2018